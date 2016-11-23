BRIEF-Afterpay Holdings says meeting of Afterpay's shareholders approved
* Advises that Federal Court of Australia approved orders to convene a meeting of Afterpay's shareholders
Nov 23 Bezeq Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd :
* Q3 net profit 394 million shekels versus 407 million shekels
* Q3 revenue 2.51 billion versus 2.60 billion shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 net profit of 377 million shekels, revenue of 2.53 billion shekelsFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.