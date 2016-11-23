BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial
Nov 23 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :
* Said on Tuesday now expects 2016 revenue of between 760 million - 770 million Danish crowns ($108.5 million-$110.00 million) versus previously guided 770 million - 800 million crowns
* Now sees 2016 EBITDA ex. items at 49 million - 52 million crowns (previously 55 million - 62 million crowns)
* Cuts guidance due to Q3 results and updated Q4 forecast
* Said performance of its biggest division, SBS Automotive, has been below expectations in H2
* In 2017 expects revenue and earnings to improve from 2016 level
($1 = 6.9986 Danish crowns) ($1 = 7.0000 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.