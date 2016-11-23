Nov 23 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* Said on Tuesday now expects 2016 revenue of between 760 million - 770 million Danish crowns ($108.5 million-$110.00 million) versus previously guided 770 million - 800 million crowns

* Now sees 2016 EBITDA ex. items at 49 million - 52 million crowns (previously 55 million - 62 million crowns)

* Cuts guidance due to Q3 results and updated Q4 forecast

* Said performance of its biggest division, SBS Automotive, has been below expectations in H2

* In 2017 expects revenue and earnings to improve from 2016 level

