BRIEF-Spackman Entertainment Q1 profit US$4.7 mln
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
Nov 23 Qumak SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Marek Tiahnybok has been dismissed from his post of vice chairman of the management board for finance
* Its supervisory board resolved that the management board will comprise three members, chairman and two vice chairmen
* Monika Piotrowska has been appointed finance director
* Qtrly net profit 53.0 million baht versus 11.2 million baht