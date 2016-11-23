BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Skoczowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA (Polkap) :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to raise the company's capital via issue of not less than 0.5 million and not more than 1.5 million series D shares with nominal value of 0.50 zloty via private subscription
* Maximum value of the capital increase cannot exceed 750,000 zlotys ($180,919)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1455 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.