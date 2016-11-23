BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Unternehmens Invest AG :
* Said on Tuesday, sets steps to change the ownership structure of All for One Steeb AG
* Said that in first step it decided together with UIAG Informatik Holding GmbH to replace the voting rights existing with UIAG by a voting agreement
* After that UIAG and UIAG Informatik Holding will exercise their voting rights (1,248,873 shares) of All for One Steeb
* In a second step, UIAG would reduce its shareholding in UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH from currently c 53.5 pct to about 49.5 pct
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.