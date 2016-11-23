BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed a fixed-term subordinated loan agreement with Lion International Investments SA
* Under agreement will be granted 60 million euros ($63.8 million) loan with tenor of 10 years starting from the date of its disbursement
* The loan will bear interest rate equal to 3-month EURIBOR plus margin
* Lion International Investments belongs to the capital group of BNP Paribas
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.