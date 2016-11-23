Nov 23 Bank BGZ BNP Paribas SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed a fixed-term subordinated loan agreement with Lion International Investments SA

* Under agreement will be granted 60 million euros ($63.8 million) loan with tenor of 10 years starting from the date of its disbursement

* The loan will bear interest rate equal to 3-month EURIBOR plus margin

* Lion International Investments belongs to the capital group of BNP Paribas

