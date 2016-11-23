BRIEF-Spackman Entertainment Q1 profit US$4.7 mln
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
Nov 23 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to resume trading of shares of Astro SA and Concept Liberty Group SA as the companies published their Q3 financial reports
Source text - bit.ly/2gfZtKI
Further company coverage:,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
* Qtrly net profit 53.0 million baht versus 11.2 million baht