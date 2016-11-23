Nov 23 Infineon

* CEO says expects to complete Wolfspeed acquisition in early 2017

* CMO says automotive unit will be main growth driver for us, sees above-average growth

* CFO says sees moderate growth in chip market in 2017

* Says very comfortable to keep strong position in electric vehicle industry

* CFO says 17 percent operating margin target is achievable next fiscal year, providing chip market develops normally