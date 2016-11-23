PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 23 Infineon
* CEO says company is big enough in key sectors to compete in consolidating chip market
* CEO says chip sector consolidation will continue
* CEO says does not consider itself as m&a target
* CFO says can reach operating margin target of 17 percent without any help from forex Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
