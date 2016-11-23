BRIEF-Future Fibre Technologies updates on revised FY17 guidance
* EBITDA for FY2017 is anticipated to be in a range of a loss of between $6 million and $9 million.
Nov 23Kcell AO :
* Says its board has decided to repay of 8 billion tenge ($23.84 million) loan due on Dec. 26 obtained under the frame agreement of Sept. 244, 2013 between Kcell and Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan for working capital financing
* The board has also approved a further drawdown of 8 billion tenge in the form of a short-term loan under the frame agreement of Sept. 24, 2013, for a term of 12 months or until Nov. 27, 2017
($1 = 335.6200 tenge) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.