Nov 24Royal Unibrew A/S :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 net revenue of 1.71 billion
Danish crowns ($242.5 million), below Reuters poll estimate of
1.77 billion crowns
* Q3 pre-tax profit 355 million crowns (Reuters poll: 357
million crowns)
* Says earnings for 2016 are now expected in the upper end
of the ranges previously announced (net revenue of 6.28
billion-6.45 billion crowns, EBITDA: 1.24 billion-1.29 billion
crowns, EBIT: 935 million-985 million crowns
($1 = 7.0511 Danish crowns)
