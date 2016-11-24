Nov 24 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q3 revenue of 37.5
million zlotys ($8.92 million) versus 33.1 million zlotys a year
ago
* Q3 net loss was 868,000 zlotys versus a loss of 174,000
zlotys a year ago
* Said Q3 gross margin on sales at 57 pct
* Said the increase in cost of sales in Q3 is due to
development of the dealership network of its units and results
from of the increase in staff, wages and rents that the
accompanies the expansion
* Q3 results impacted by investment cost related to
development of Femestage Eva Minge and Esotiq Germany in
particular related to the promotion and advertising activities
* Said gross margin in Germany remains at level more
favourable than in the case of Esotiq and Femestage in Poland
($1 = 4.2053 zlotys)
