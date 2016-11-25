Nov 25 RomReal Ltd :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 operating revenue of 132,000 euros ($140,000) versus 138,000 euros year ago

* Q3 pre-tax profit 261,000 euros versus 243,000 euros year ago

* Net asset value was 0.42 euro per share at end of Q3 2016, 1.4 pct reduction compared to end of Q2 2016

* Expects to sell one or more plots before close of year

($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)