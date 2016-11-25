BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Stockwik Förvaltning AB :
* Said on Thursday divested 100 pct of Stockwik Telekom AB together with Stockwik Telekom AB subsidiaries StjärnaFyrkant Svenska AB and Comsystem Mobility AB
* Buyer is L & H Biehl AB
* Transaction is carried out at operating value of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) divided into cash payment of 4 million crowns, promissory note of 1 million crowns and reduction of Stockwik group debt by 5 million crowns
* Transaction will impact the Group's result negatively with 11.8 million crowns
($1 = 9.2434 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.