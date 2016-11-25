BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Open Finance SA :
* Said on Thursday that it set issue price of its series E shares at 1.16 zloty per share
* Resolved to increase its capital in Aug.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit