BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 MedApp SA :
* Said on Thursday that it received a subsidy under 2014-2020 regional operational program of Malopolska Province for its project "Implementation of the international action strategy in the company MedApp"
* The subsidy value is 182,500 zlotys ($43,839) and the total value of the project is 448,999 zlotys
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.