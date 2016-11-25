Nov 25Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Said on Thursday its subsidiary Cerved Group SpA signed an agreement for an incremental facility for 100 million euros with a consortium of banks composed of BNP Paribas SA - Italian Branch, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA and Unicredit SpA

* The Incremental Facility will be available to Cerved Group to finance the acquisition of the NPLs servicing platform of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

* The Incremental Facility envisages repayment due on July 15, 2022, margin over Euribor of 2.50 pct, subject to margin ratchet in line with margin ratchet applicable to the existing term bullet facility under the "Forward Start" credit agreement

