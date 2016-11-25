BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25Cerved Information Solutions SpA :
* Said on Thursday its subsidiary Cerved Group SpA signed an agreement for an incremental facility for 100 million euros with a consortium of banks composed of BNP Paribas SA - Italian Branch, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA and Unicredit SpA
* The Incremental Facility will be available to Cerved Group to finance the acquisition of the NPLs servicing platform of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
* The Incremental Facility envisages repayment due on July 15, 2022, margin over Euribor of 2.50 pct, subject to margin ratchet in line with margin ratchet applicable to the existing term bullet facility under the "Forward Start" credit agreement
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.