BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Blirt SA :
* Said on Thursday that extraordinary meeting of partners of its unit, BS-154 Sp. z o.o., revolved to start liquidation proceedings of the unit
* Said the decision to start the process of liquidation of BS-154 Sp. z o.o. is the result of analysis obtained in the course of research on BS-154 product which showed no significant competitive advantages over existing anti-cancer drugs from the group of cytostatics
* Blirt holds 82.5 pct in BS-154 Sp. z o.o.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.