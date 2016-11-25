Nov 25 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Thursday that its creditors council decided that
the company's restructuring plan should be updated given the
current direction of restructuring proceedings of Dayli Polska
Sp. z o.o.
* Said the company's creditors council plans to request the
restructuring plan to be updated immediately, no later than on
Dec. 31
* Kerdos' creditors council said that the restructuring plan
should be based on proposal of conversion of liabilities into
shares
* Said the creditors council of Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o.
resolved to request manager of Dayli Polska to lease the
enterprise, search for investor, also outside the drugstore
industry, and start sale of assets
