BRIEF-Partners REIT announces rights offering
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit
Nov 25 (Official)-FCMB Group Plc :
* 9-Months ended Sept 2016 group profit before minimum tax and income tax of 14.18 billion naira versus 2.56 billion naira year ago
* 9-Month group net interest income of 53.20 billion naira versus 48.71 billion naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2fZfkwH Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: