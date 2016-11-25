BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd :
* Can-Fite reports financial results for nine months ended September 30, 2016 & provides clinical update
* Liver cancer drugs are expected to generate $1.4 billion in sales in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.