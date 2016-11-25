BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Canada Post Corp:
* Net financial impact of labour uncertainty is estimated at $100 million for Q3 in Canada Post segment
* Canada Post segment records $60 million loss before tax in third quarter
* Reports Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60-million compared to a loss before tax of $13 million
* Labour uncertainty in Q3 meant that volumes in parcels line of business declined for first time since Q1 of 2014
* Canada Post Group of companies reported a loss before tax of $25 million in Q3, compared to a profit before tax of $10 million
* Says in Q3, transaction mail volumes decreased by 120 million pieces or 13.8 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry For story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)