BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Diagnosticos da America SA (DASA) :
* Said on Thursday that its board of directors approved to buy 100 percent of the companies Biomed Diagnosticos Laboratoriais Ltda, Laboratorio Oswaldo Cruz Ltda and Sawaya & Giana Servicos Auxiliares de Organizacao de Escritorios Ltda
* The companies are located in Sao Jose dos Campos (State of Sao Paulo)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.