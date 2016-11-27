BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 28 MainstreamBPO Ltd :
* UK acquisition-MAI.AX
* Galileo is now wholly owned subsidiary of group and will continue to operate under its existing financial services licence
* Has acquired isle of man based fund administrator Galileo Fund Services Limited
* Deal expected to be earnings accretive
* Agreement to increase its presence in UK and broader EU region
* Galileo's revenues are expected to contribute a 5% annualised increase to group forecast revenue in FY17
* Consideration for transaction was funded with proceeds from group's existing acquisition facility
* Galileo is privately held specialist fund administrator with current funds under administration of aud $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility