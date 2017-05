Nov 28MCH Group AG :

* Tax administration of the Canton of Basel-Stadt has taken the decision to revoke the partial tax exemption for MCH Swiss Exhibition (Basel) Ltd. - a company belonging to MCH Group Ltd. - as of the end of 2020

* From 2021 onwards, the exhibition business in Basel that has been partially exempted from taxation will be subject to tax

Source text - bit.ly/2gNvBWu

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)