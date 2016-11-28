Nov 28 Ibersol SGPS SA :
* Said on Friday evening, the cost of acquisition of Eat Out
Group amounted to 105 million euros ($111.9 million)
* Eat Out Group sales from own and franchised restaurants
reached 209.4 million euros in FY 2015
* Eat Out Group EBITDA in FY 2015 was at 16.4 million euros
* Eat Out Group ended FY 2015 with 321 restaurants, 208 of
them under franchising agreements
* Eat Out operates own brands such as Pans & Company, Ribs,
Santa Maria and Frescco
($1 = 0.9387 euros)
