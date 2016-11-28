Nov 28 (Reuters) -
* Fiscal consolidation pressures to continue and structural
reform decisions may be deferred under Spain's minority
government
* Outlook for spanish regions is stable in 2017
* Stable outlook reflects improving economic prospects and
strong liquidity support from the central government
* Expects spanish GDP to grow by 2% in 2017
* Expect regional deficits to narrow in 2016
* "Political uncertainty is likely to persist in 2017"
* Outlook for spanish regions could change to negative if
economic growth or deficit reduction were to threaten or
postpone debt stabilisation
* Political tension within some regional government
coalitions could delay reforms of costly public services such as
healthcare,education
* Stronger-than-expected economic growth, or significant
change in regional funding system could change the outlook to
positive
Source text : bit.ly/2fVjXF0