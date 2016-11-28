BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Summary:
** European shares weighed down by weaker bank sector
** Oil stocks hit by concerns over crude output cut deal
** Italian banks hits lowest in 2 months ahead of Sunday referendum
** Gains in Spain's Endesa help utilities outperform
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
