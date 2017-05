Nov 28 MediRox AB :

* Ahead Global Investment Ltd. raises the offer price of its recommended mandatory offer to the shareholders of MediRox from 13.00 Swedish crowns ($1.41) to 14.00 crowns per A-share and B-share

* Following the increase, the total value of the mandatory offer amounts to about 83.1 million crowns

