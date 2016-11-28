Nov 28 Quantum Software SA

* Shareholders announce tender offer for 297,158 shares representing 20.07 pct stake in Quantum Software, informed representative of purchasing entity on Monday

* The tender price was set for 9 zlotys per one Quantum Software's share which represents a discount of 15 pct versus Friday's closing price of 10.59 zlotys

* Shareholders announcing tender include: Minvesta Sp. z o.o. (purchasing entity), Tomasz Hatala, Bogusaw Ozog, Marek Jedra, Tomasz Mnich, Tomasz Polonczyk and Robert Dykacz (shareholders)

* The subscription period runs from Dec. 19 until Jan. 20

* Minvesta sp. z o.o. together with its parent company and units holds 78.66 pct in Quantum Software

* Under the tender offer shareholders want to reach 100 pct in Quantum Software and delist the company's shares from stock exchange

