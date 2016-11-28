Nov 28 21vianet Group Inc

* Qtrly adjusted loss per ADS $0.02

* 21Vianet group, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q4 2016 revenue rmb 900 million to RMB 940 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share RMB 0.02

* Q3 loss per share RMB 0.15

* Sees fy 2016 revenue RMB 3.64 billion to RMB 3.68 billion

* Q3 revenue RMB 968 million versus RMB 924.1 million

* 21Vianet group inc - hosting churn rate, which is based on company's core idc business, was 0.95% in q3 of 2016, compared with 1.06% in q2

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.13

* 21Vianet group inc - adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is expected to be in range of RMB 242 million to RMB 262 million