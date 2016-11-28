Nov 28 Windstream Holdings Inc :

* Windstream -Lenders to provide up to $600 million principal amount of incremental term loans under unit's existing senior secured credit facilities

* Windstream Holdings Inc- Incremental loans are expected to be issued at a price of 99.0% of principal amount of loan -SEC filing

* Windstream Holdings Inc- Of total $600 million principal amount, $150 million of incremental loans are expected to be funded in early december

* Windstream Holdings-Proceeds expected to pay down amounts outstanding under revolving line of credit under unit's existing credit facilities

* Windstream Holdings Inc- Proceeds of loans also to pay fees and expenses related to merger with Earthlink Holdings Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: