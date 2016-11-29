BRIEF-Al Ahly for Development and Investment Q1 consol profit falls
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
Nov 29 Abadon Real Estate SA :
* Said on Monday that Warsaw Stock Exchange resumes trading of the company's shares
* WSE suspended trading of the company's shares in Nov. 2015 due to a tender offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Al Ahly For Development And Investment Sae
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):