Nov 29 China Gas Holdings Ltd

* hy net profit hk$ 1.69 billion versus hk$ 1.30 billion

* Hy revenue hk$13.18 billion versus hk$14.15 billion

* Declared an interim dividend of hk5.0 cents per share for six months ended 30 september 2016

* hy net profit hk$ 1.69 billion versus hk$ 1.30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: