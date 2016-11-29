STOCKHOLM Nov 29 Ericsson :
** Says as previously announced, Ericsson will make
significant reductions in its operations in Boras and Kumla
** Production of microwave links and logistics in Boras will
be closed down and approx. 460 employees will be redundant
** At the same time a new small Ericsson unit will be formed
with focus on industrialization, logistics and software
development with approx. 175 employees
** The material handling unit will be outsourced to our
partner Speed Group, and approx. 50 Ericsson employees will be
offered employment
** Ericsson in Boras has approx. 700 employees
** Production in Kumla will be closed down and a smaller
test center for 5G development will be formed with approx. 60
employees. Local negotiations about the new unit is ongoing
** Ericsson in Kumla has 420 employees today and approx. 360
will be redundant
** Ericsson will announce more details on ongoing savings on
December 8, according to news agency TT
