Nov 29 New Equity Venture International AB :

* Nevi's subsidiaries (Power & Tower Holding AB, holding 87.9%) have announced New Equity Venture Int AB that the Company entered into agreements to acquire two companies

* The companies acquired are: Power and Tower Technologies and Kerr Electrical Technologies, operating within infrastructure, based in Florida, USA

* The acquisitions were made through non-cash issue

Source text: bit.ly/2gRThJs

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)