Nov 30 Aristocrat Leisure Ltd :

* FY revenue from ordinary activities up 34.5% to $2.13 billion

* FY normalised profit after tax and before amortisation of acquired intangibles of $398 million for period represented a 69% increase

* Directors have authorised a final dividend in respect of full year to 30 september 2016 of 15.0 cents per share