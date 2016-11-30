Nov 30 Kernel Holding SA :

* Reports Q1 2016/2017 revenue of $384.1 million versus $377.7 million a year ago

* Q1 net profit was $62.9 million versus $23.9 million

* Q1 EBITDA was $72.4 million versus $55.1 million

* Q1 EBITDA was up by 31 pct helped by higher contribution from infrastructure and farming divisions

* Q1 net profit was driven by increase in profit from operating activities and the foreign exchange gain on intercompany transactions and borrowings

* Says Q1 revenue up c. 2 pct, an increase in sales volumes was offset by lower international agricultural prices

