BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nov 30 Redwood Holding SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenue of 757,000 zlotys ($181,622) versus 20.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 17.2 million zlotys versus loss of 300,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was at 4.0 million zlotys versus profit of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Said Q3 results were impacted by the bankruptcy of its unit, Complex IQ, and the necessity to change its business model regarding CX products sales
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information