Nov 30 Russian miner Petropavlovsk Plc
says:
* Has received approvals for the refinancing of its entire
bank debt totalling $529.8 million with the lending banks,
Sberbank (75 percent of total bank debt) and VTB
(25 percent of total bank debt);
* Terms are subject to final documentation and completion of
conditions precedent;
* The approved terms include a revised maturity profile from
May 2018 to September 2022 (inclusive of option to extend the
2019 maturity payment to 2022 upon certain conditions being
satisfied) and effective average interest rate of 8 percent;
* The extended maturity profile of borrowings is now
successfully aligned with Petropavlovsk's production profile,
expected cash generation and growth capital expenditure plans;
* The lenders have agreed the schedule supporting the
company's development of the Pressure Oxidation Project (POX
Hub);
* The proposed refinancing allows Petropavlovsk to self-fund
the POX Hub out of free cash flow;
* Petropavlovsk is no longer pursuing the proposed
joint-venture process with GMD Gold but remains in constructive
discussions with it whether an alternative agreement can be
reached;
* The schedule of works for the development of the POX Hub
is currently projected for the commissioning by the end of 2018.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)