Nov. 30 Galapagos NV :
* Announced on Tuesday an increase of share capital through
warrant exercises
* Issued 86,250 new ordinary shares on Nov. 28, 2016 for a
total capital increase (including issuance premium) of
771,337.50 euros ($819,854.63)
* In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van
de Stolpe exercised 15,000 warrants.
* Two other Executive Committee members exercised an
aggregate number of 65,000 warrants
* In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation,
Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts
to 250,187,166.48 euros, the total number of securities
conferring voting rights is 46,256,078
