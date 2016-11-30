Nov 30 Legal & General
* Says backs UK venture investment platform Accelerated
Digital Ventures (ADV), with Woodford Investment Management,
British Business Bank.
* ADV plans to invest an initial 150 million pounds in
digital start-ups, through its platform offering access to
capital, coaching, customers and corporates.
* Targeting existing digital technology hubs, including
Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow,
London, Manchester, Newcastle, Oxford and Sheffield.
* Aims to provide equity capital to help 1000s of business
start-ups to become globally successful UK scale-ups.
