Nov 30 Sanjeev Kumar:

* Sanjeev kumar acquires ordinary shares and warrants of tethys petroleum

* Sanjeev Kumar bought beneficial ownership, control of 44 million ordinary shares in capital of company and 96.2 million ordinary earnings per share purchase warrants

* Acquired shares and warrants of Tethys Petroleum for an aggregate purchase price of US$700,001.11

* Ordinary shares acquired by kumar represent approximately 9.0% of Tethy's Petroleum's current issued and outstanding ordinary shares

* Tethys Petroleum ordinary shares & warrants acquired represent 50% of issued & outstanding warrants of this particular class of warrants