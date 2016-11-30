Nov 30 New York & Company Inc

* Q4 net sales are expected to decline in low single-digit percentage range

* Q4 comparable store sales are expected to be flat to down slightly on a percentage basis

* New york & company, inc. Announces 2016 third quarter results and introduces q4 guidance

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.7 percent

* Q3 sales $213.9 million

* Says operating results on a gaap basis for q4 of fiscal year 2016 are expected to be approximately breakeven

* Total inventory at end of q4 is expected to be approximately flat to prior year q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: