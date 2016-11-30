Nov 30 New York & Company Inc
* Q4 net sales are expected to decline in low single-digit
percentage range
* Q4 comparable store sales are expected to be flat to down
slightly on a percentage basis
* New york & company, inc. Announces 2016 third quarter
results and introduces q4 guidance
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q3 same store sales fell 0.7 percent
* Q3 sales $213.9 million
* Says operating results on a gaap basis for q4 of fiscal
year 2016 are expected to be approximately breakeven
* Total inventory at end of q4 is expected to be
approximately flat to prior year q4
