Dec 1 Erne Ventures SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed with Arrinera SA
an agreement on the settlement of debt
* The company will acquire series B subscription warrants of
Arrinera and subsequently, in exchange for liabilities, series G
shares issued under Arrinera's capital increase
* Total amount of Arrinera's liabilities towards Erne
Ventures is 11.2 million zlotys ($2.7 million)
* The parties agreed that the issue price of series G shares
will be equal to issue price of Arrinera's series H shares
* The issue of series B subscription warrants and series G
shares will be conducted by June 30, 2017
* The agreement on the settlement of debt will expire if the
public offer of series H shares is not closed by Dec. 31
* Erne Ventures is majority shareholder of Arrinera
($1 = 4.2170 zlotys)
