Dec 1 Alba SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that the board approved to sign a change to the preliminary agreement for the sale of its whole investment in its unit Sotov Corporation SpA to Helios Srl

* The deadline to meet the conditions precedent is postponed to Jan. 10, 2017, unless Alba allows to further postpone it to Jan. 31, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)