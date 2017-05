Dec 1 Everest Industries Ltd :

* Says Rakesh Kumar Gupta has ceased to be CFO

* Says appointed Nikhil Dujari as chief financial officer Source text: [Everest Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 01, 2016 have appointed Mr. Nikhil Dujari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. December 02, 2016 in place of Mr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta who has ceased to be CFO of the Company with effect from the aforesaid date]