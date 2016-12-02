BRIEF-Mex Polska Q1 net profit slightly rises to 768,241 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 768,241 ZLOTYS VERSUS 747,835 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Avenir Telecom SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY revenue 111.9 million euros ($119.5 million) versus 168.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 24.7 million euros versus loss of 30.9 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 29.8 million euros versus loss of 30.9 million euros year ago
