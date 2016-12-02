Dec 2Echo Investment SA :

* Said on Thursday that under worth up to 1.0 billion zlotys ($238.09 million) bond program it issued unsecured bonds of the total nominal value of 100.0 million zlotys

* Bonds will bear an interest based on WIBOR 6M plus margin and will have their maturity date on Nov. 18, 2020

($1 = 4.2001 zlotys)