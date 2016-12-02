BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2Echo Investment SA :
* Said on Thursday that under worth up to 1.0 billion zlotys ($238.09 million) bond program it issued unsecured bonds of the total nominal value of 100.0 million zlotys
* Bonds will bear an interest based on WIBOR 6M plus margin and will have their maturity date on Nov. 18, 2020
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets