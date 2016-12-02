BRIEF-Accenture says acquires Media Hive
* Accenture acquires Media Hive to expand its commerce capabilities
Dec 2 Financial Assets Management Group SA :
* Said on Monday that its supervisory board dismissed Kamil Lysik from the CEO role as of Dec. 1
* Pawel Dreher appointed a new CEO of the company as of Dec. 1
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis